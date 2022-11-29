Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149,556 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Electronic Arts worth $383,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,429 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

