Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Up 524.5% in November

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 524.5% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EGTYF. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EGTYF stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Eguana Technologies has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

