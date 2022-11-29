Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.15. 10,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,279. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.