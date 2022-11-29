EAC Trading Up 48.3% Over Last Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. EAC has a total market cap of $56.85 million and approximately $15,487.52 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EAC has traded up 48.3% against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00464471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00025077 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001271 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.19377863 USD and is down -7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,639.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.