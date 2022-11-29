Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 69.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DYN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

DYN stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.05. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $2,439,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,602.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $2,439,668.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $189,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,809.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.