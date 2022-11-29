Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Dun & Bradstreet has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $348,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

