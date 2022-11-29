Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Duke Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.