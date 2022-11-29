DSW Capital’s (DSW) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
DSW Capital Price Performance
Shares of DSW stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.62) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.54. DSW Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.67). The company has a market capitalization of £29.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00.
DSW Capital Company Profile
