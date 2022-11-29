DSW Capital’s (DSW) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

DSW Capital Price Performance

Shares of DSW stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.62) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.54. DSW Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.67). The company has a market capitalization of £29.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

DSW Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.