DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Down 73.7% in November

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the October 31st total of 388,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92.8 days.

DSV A/S Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVF traded up $3.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 651. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.05 and its 200 day moving average is $142.28. DSV A/S has a 52 week low of $107.67 and a 52 week high of $244.17.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

About DSV A/S

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.