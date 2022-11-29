Dodge & Cox Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $45,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,026,000 after purchasing an additional 518,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $8,143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $98,143,670.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total transaction of $1,920,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $8,143,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $98,143,670.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,396,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

