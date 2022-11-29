Dodge & Cox Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $45,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,691,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,750 shares of company stock worth $38,396,578. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

CDNS stock opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

