Dodge & Cox Takes $374,000 Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,422.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,341.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,295.42. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,430.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.42.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

