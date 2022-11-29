Dodge & Cox Sells 300 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,706 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 87.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $328.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $694.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.04 and a 200 day moving average of $363.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

