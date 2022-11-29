Dodge & Cox Makes New $272,000 Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after acquiring an additional 253,637 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 922,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.