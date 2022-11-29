Dodge & Cox Lowers Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,048,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 1.89% of News worth $172,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in News by 5.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in News by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in News by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in News by 9.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. Loop Capital cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

NWSA opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

