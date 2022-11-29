Dodge & Cox Invests $387,000 in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cannae to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.79. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.20 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 82.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

