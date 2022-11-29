Dodge & Cox Invests $270,000 in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTGC. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,938,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 396,491 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $4,706,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,754,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

HTGC stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 450.01%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

