Dodge & Cox Has $762,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Nucor were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,993,000 after buying an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $147.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.01 and its 200-day moving average is $126.24. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.