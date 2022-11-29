Dodge & Cox Has $292.04 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 1,500.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970,380 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $292,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.57%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.