Dodge & Cox Acquires 7,400 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Yum China were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after purchasing an additional 955,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,115,000 after acquiring an additional 922,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 33.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,671,000 after acquiring an additional 792,734 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after buying an additional 592,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Yum China by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,624,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after buying an additional 536,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

