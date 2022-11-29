Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,016 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,360,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,801,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

