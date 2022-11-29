Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Up 555.6% in November

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 555.6% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Digipath Stock Performance
Shares of DIGP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 61,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,911. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Digipath has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About Digipath
