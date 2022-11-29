Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Up 555.6% in November

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 555.6% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Digipath Stock Performance

Shares of DIGP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 61,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,911. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Digipath has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Digipath

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

