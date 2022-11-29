Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 7590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.96 million and a P/E ratio of -12.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits alerts:

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.