Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.50

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 75.90 ($0.91), with a volume of 56617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.90).

Diaceutics Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The company has a market cap of £64.11 million and a PE ratio of 8,200.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.25.

Diaceutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.