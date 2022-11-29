DHT (NYSE:DHT) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
DHT Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of DHT stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.76 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
