DHT (NYSE:DHT) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.76 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of DHT by 769.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,530,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,162 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its position in DHT by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 1,591,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 963,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,502,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DHT by 1,306.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 613,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 29.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 551,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

