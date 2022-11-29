dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $203.40 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006132 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $203.40 million and approximately $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00463533 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00032909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00025053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00018002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000341 BTC.

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98156836 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

