DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 208.7% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

DXCM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.81. 9,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $149.51. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.51, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

