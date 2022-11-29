Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

DVN opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

