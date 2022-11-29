Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 590.5% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLAKY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.47) to €7.80 ($8.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.76) to €9.50 ($9.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.25) to €8.50 ($8.76) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.72. 40,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

