Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells $63,476.84 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $63,476.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,586,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,119,602.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $537,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $356,500.00.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.94. 679,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,416. The stock has a market cap of $428.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.54. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 59.46% and a net margin of 16.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 127.4% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,127,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 1,752,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 419.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 484,204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 204.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 683,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 459,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 460.8% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 531,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 436,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DXLG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

