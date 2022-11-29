DeltaFi (DELFI) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $8,094.64 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

