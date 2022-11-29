DEI (DEI) Price Up 17% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, DEI has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $22,877.26 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00466068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00025014 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001275 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00018002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

