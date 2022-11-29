Decentraland Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $722.72 million and approximately $50.72 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentraland

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

