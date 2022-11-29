Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. 66,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,917. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $61.62.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASTY. Barclays lowered Dassault Systèmes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($44.85) to €40.75 ($42.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($46.39) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,884,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

