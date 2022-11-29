Daniel Topping Purchases 816 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) insider Daniel Topping bought 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £2,431.68 ($2,909.06).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Daniel Topping acquired 830 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £2,473.40 ($2,958.97).

On Tuesday, October 18th, Daniel Topping purchased 824 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £2,472 ($2,957.29).

On Friday, September 16th, Daniel Topping acquired 823 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,469 ($2,953.70).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 294 ($3.52). 3,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 299.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.43. The company has a current ratio of 21.03, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 272.25 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 363 ($4.34).

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

