Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.96. 36,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.33. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

