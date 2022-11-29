Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dalrada Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DFCO remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Monday. 208,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,785. Dalrada Financial has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 6.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.
About Dalrada Financial
