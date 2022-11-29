Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dalrada Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFCO remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Monday. 208,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,785. Dalrada Financial has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 6.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Get Dalrada Financial alerts:

About Dalrada Financial

(Get Rating)

See Also

Dalrada Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries provide clean energy, healthcare, technology, and precision engineering solutions. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.