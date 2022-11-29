Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $30.16.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (DIFTY)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.