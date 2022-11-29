Dai Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006068 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $5.64 billion and $239.48 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,138.19 or 0.06902757 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00497145 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.03 or 0.30238737 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,643,801,091 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

