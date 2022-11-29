D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Boosted by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 398.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 180,113 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,147 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $162,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

