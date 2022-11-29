CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE CVS opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.83. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

