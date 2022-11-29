CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

CVS stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $100.66. 77,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,909. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

