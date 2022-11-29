Curve DAO Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57.89 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00004045 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $352.40 million and approximately $57.89 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

