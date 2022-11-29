Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.21 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Culp will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Culp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

