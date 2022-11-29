Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Price Performance
Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $11.55.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.21 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Culp will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
