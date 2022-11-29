CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSX. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after purchasing an additional 847,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
