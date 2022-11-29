CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSX. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63.

Institutional Trading of CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after purchasing an additional 847,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.