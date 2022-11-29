Crypto International Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.65 Billion (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Crypto International has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $279,390.20 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.93 or 0.07037910 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00496946 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.82 or 0.30226624 BTC.

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.45247709 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $266,234.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto International should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto International using one of the exchanges listed above.

