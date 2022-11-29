Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

CCK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

CCK traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,580. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.64. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 187.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

