CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.49-$1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.42-$0.45 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.00. 9,695,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,372. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -154.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.31. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $223,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 154.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $330,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

