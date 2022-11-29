Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $90.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.57.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $947,586.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 145,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,491,023.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $947,586.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 145,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,491,023.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,350 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $173.88.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

