Craig Donato Sells 6,776 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 6,776 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $215,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00.
NYSE RBLX traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $30.88. 12,339,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,761,221. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.87.
RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.96.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
